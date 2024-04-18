Disney Beauty and the Beast Colourpop Collection Is Now Available

Disney has once again teamed up with Colourpop for a new collection centered on Beauty and the Beast. The collection features an eyeshadow palette, lip mask, lip set, super shock highlighter, and pressed powder blush!
Let’s take a look!
Beauty and the Beast Eyeshadow Palette – $24
Colors include: Vivid Imagination, Belle, Kindhearted, Curious Mind, Forbidden, Ballroom Dance, Inner Beauty, Book Lover, Break the Curse, Beast, West Wing, and Dinner Invite.
Enchanted Rose Lip Mask – $12
“Ultra-hydrating Squalane replenishes dry lips while Shea Butter + Vitamin E moisturize and soften.”
“Remember Me” Eyeshadow and Lip Mask Combo – $30
“Special Guest” Super Shock Highlighter – $15
“Get glowing with our bouncy Tie-Dye formula inspired by Cogsworth & Lumière for a gorgeous highlight!”
Luxe Lipstick Kits
Cool pink Belle-inspired set.
Warm brown Beast-inspired set.
“Enchanted Kiss” – $32
This set contains “Great Adventure” and “Break the Spell” Lip sets.
“First Dance” Lip Set – $40
This set contains the “Great Adventure” and “Break the Spell” Lip Duos along with the Enchanted Rose lip mask.
Pressed Powder Blush
Beauty Is Within – $29
Mrs. Potts pressed powder blush and “Great Adventure” lip set.
Kind at Heart Set – $29
Chip pressed powder blush and “Break the Spell” lip set.
Beauty and Beast Full Collection – $99
This is the entire seven piece collection.
These items are available now on Colourpop.com.
