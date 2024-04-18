Disney Beauty and the Beast Colourpop Collection Is Now Available







Disney has once again teamed up with Colourpop for a new collection centered on Beauty and the Beast. The collection features an eyeshadow palette, lip mask, lip set, super shock highlighter, and pressed powder blush!

Let’s take a look!

Colors include: Vivid Imagination, Belle, Kindhearted, Curious Mind, Forbidden, Ballroom Dance, Inner Beauty, Book Lover, Break the Curse, Beast, West Wing, and Dinner Invite.

“Ultra-hydrating Squalane replenishes dry lips while Shea Butter + Vitamin E moisturize and soften.”

“Get glowing with our bouncy Tie-Dye formula inspired by Cogsworth & Lumière for a gorgeous highlight!”

Luxe Lipstick Kits

“Great Adventure” – $21

Cool pink Belle-inspired set.

“Break the Spell” – $21

Warm brown Beast-inspired set.

This set contains “Great Adventure” and “Break the Spell” Lip sets.

This set contains the “Great Adventure” and “Break the Spell” Lip Duos along with the Enchanted Rose lip mask.

Pressed Powder Blush

Mrs. Potts – $14

Chip – $14

Mrs. Potts pressed powder blush and “Great Adventure” lip set.

Chip pressed powder blush and “Break the Spell” lip set.

This is the entire seven piece collection.

These items are available now on Colourpop.com.