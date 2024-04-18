Search
HomeDisney FashionDisney Beauty and the Beast Colourpop Collection Is Now Available

Disney Beauty and the Beast Colourpop Collection Is Now Available

Disney FashionDisney Merchandise

Published on

By Kambrea Pratt
spot_img


Disney has once again teamed up with Colourpop for a new collection centered on Beauty and the Beast. The collection features an eyeshadow palette, lip mask, lip set, super shock highlighter, and pressed powder blush!

Let’s take a look!

Beauty and the Beast Eyeshadow Palette – $24

Colors include: Vivid Imagination, Belle, Kindhearted, Curious Mind, Forbidden, Ballroom Dance, Inner Beauty, Book Lover, Break the Curse, Beast, West Wing, and Dinner Invite.

Enchanted Rose Lip Mask – $12

Ultra-hydrating Squalane replenishes dry lips while Shea Butter + Vitamin E moisturize and soften.

“Remember Me” Eyeshadow and Lip Mask Combo – $30

“Special Guest” Super Shock Highlighter – $15

Get glowing with our bouncy Tie-Dye formula inspired by Cogsworth & Lumière for a gorgeous highlight!”

Luxe Lipstick Kits

“Great Adventure” – $21

Cool pink Belle-inspired set.

“Break the Spell” – $21

Warm brown Beast-inspired set.

“Enchanted Kiss” – $32

This set contains “Great Adventure” and “Break the Spell” Lip sets.

“First Dance” Lip Set – $40

This set contains the “Great Adventure” and “Break the Spell” Lip Duos along with the Enchanted Rose lip mask. 

Pressed Powder Blush

Mrs. Potts – $14

Chip – $14

Beauty Is Within – $29

Mrs. Potts pressed powder blush and “Great Adventure” lip set.

Kind at Heart Set – $29

Chip pressed powder blush and “Break the Spell” lip set.

Beauty and Beast Full Collection – $99

This is the entire seven piece collection. 

These items are available now on Colourpop.com


Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.



Latest articles

Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando Teases 90s Style Announcement Coming Soon

Universal Orlando posted a short video to X today showing an old-style television with...
Disney Rumors

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Could Open As Early As June

File this under speculation or rumor, but it seems that there is a good...
Disney News

Disney Proxy Votes Have Been Tallied and Posted Here Are The Final Results

The final voting results for the April 3, 2024, Walt Disney Company board during...
Marvel

RUMOR: Sam Raimi To Direct Fourth Tom Holland Spider-Man?

ATTENTION: THE FOLLOWING REPORT IS A RUMOR. PLEASE TAKE THE FOLLOWING STORY WITH A...

More like this

Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando Teases 90s Style Announcement Coming Soon

Universal Orlando posted a short video to X today showing an old-style television with...
Disney Rumors

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Could Open As Early As June

File this under speculation or rumor, but it seems that there is a good...
Disney News

Disney Proxy Votes Have Been Tallied and Posted Here Are The Final Results

The final voting results for the April 3, 2024, Walt Disney Company board during...

Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.

Pirates & Princesses (TM) is a registered trademark of Clownfish Studios LLC. Contents © 2015-2024 WebReef Media, a subsidiary of Clownfish Studios LLC