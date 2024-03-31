Disney Auditions Open for 2024’s ‘Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular’







If you are concerned that the Sanderson sisters from Hocus Pocus won’t be back for 2024’s Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, rest assured that they are. Do you have what it takes to be this year’s Winifred, Mary, or Sarah?

Are there any actors out there? Maybe you’ve always wanted to break into the business. Then Disney Careers is where you should head next! The Mouse is auditioning for all three sisters starting on April 12!

Unlike a lot of other casting calls we’ve seen for Disney theme park and cruise ship productions, the requirements for the Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular are pretty simple:

You must be at least 18 years old and authorized to work in the US, and you can’t be a cast member of the Disney College Program.

That’s it!

The auditions for the show don’t require you to appear in person. Applicants can submit YouTube videos (preferred) of you singing I Put a Spell on You while being able to impersonate the original cast of Hocus Pocus: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy.

I remember when auditioning required paying a lot for parking, standing around forever, and then being harshly rejected. This makes it so much easier!

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party will run from August through the end of October 2024. Potential cast members must be available for rehearsals starting in July and fully available during the event’s schedule.

We’ve covered the Halloween event and witnessed the Spelltacular more times than I can remember. This past year, we caught the show, which has changed very little since it was first introduced at the Magic Kingdom many years ago. Not being a big Hocus Pocus fan, I was amused by the Sanderson sisters interacting with various villainous Disney royalty.

Will you be auditioning? Let us know!

[Source: Disney Careers]