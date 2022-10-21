Disney Annual Passholders Offered the Same 25% ShopDisney Discount EVERYBODY Gets.

Walt Disney World APs seem to be worth less and less with each passing year.

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders were initially offered a limited time discount on full-priced items on ShopDisney.com from October 20th through October 31. But now Disney has simply turned around and given a 25% discount to everybody who spends over $100 (on select items).

Oof.

Here was the 25% discount offer for Walt Disney World Annual Passholders…

Passholders will receive a 25% discount on regularly priced merchandise at shopDisney by signing in to shopDisney through your Disney account and using promotion code WDW25. This discount will be applied to all eligible items in your bag.

On the front page of ShopDisney.com today is a banner ad for a code that takes 25% off your entire order over $100, ending next Monday.

So Annual Passholders really aren’t getting anything special. Once again.

This is after Disney CEO Bob Chapek infamously referred to Disney’s Annual Passholders as being part of an “unfavorable attendance mix” when it comes to maximizing park profits.

And after some Walt Disney World Annual Passholders have decided to sue the company for misleading them to believe that they could attend the parks all they wanted with no real restrictions.