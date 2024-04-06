Disney Announces Release Dates For ‘Toy Story 5,’ ‘The Mandalorian & Grogu,’ ‘Tron: Ares’ and More







Disney has seemingly shifted its release schedule around again. Now we have some updated release dates for several upcoming Disney Films, including ‘Toy Story 5,’ ‘The Mandalorian & Grogu,’ ‘Tron: Ares,’ and the live-action adaptation of ‘Moana’ (which seems redundant at this point.)

The release dates are now as follows:

‘Tron: Ares’ will be released next year on Oct. 10, 2025. The Jared Leto-led film is currently in production.

‘The Mandalorian & Grogu’ will be released on May 22, 2026.

‘Toy Story 5’ will be released on June 19, 2026.

The live-action version of ‘Moana’ will now be released on July 10, 2026, instead of June 27, 2025. This move is likely due to the hastily announced ‘Moana 2’ coming later this year.

Disney CEO Bob Iger recently indicated that Disney was going to cancel some film and streaming projects to reduce output and focus on quality over quantity. To stop the box office losses, Disney is also doubling down on proven IP like Toy Story, Moana, and The Mandalorian.

It’s likely dates will shift around again as Disney makes changes to the slate.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!