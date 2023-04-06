Disney Announces Q2 Earnings Call Date







We just came off of the Walt Disney Company’s Annual Shareholder Meeting on April 3. Now we have a date for the second quarter earnings call. Disney’s second quarter ran from January – March 2023.

The next earnings call is scheduled for May 10th, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET. You will be able to view the live webcast here.

It is going to be interesting to see how this goes after the Shareholder Meeting where Disney CEO Bob Iger was grilled by many shareholders. A lot of hard questions were presented and many focused on Disney’s behavior in Florida. Iger seemingly tipped Disney’s hand about something that will cost billions of dollars and will create 13,000 jobs.

Given the questions overall, shareholders are not all that happy with the Walt Disney Company at this point. I am interested to see what the company’s takeaway will be and what they will present at the Q2 call.

Walt Disney Company stock has been hovering around $99-$100 and it hasn’t hit higher than $113 since Bob Iger returned. We shall see how this goes.

