Disney Announces Oogie Boogie Bash Dates For Disneyland

Today, Disney made several announcements related to the Halfway to Halloween event, including the dates for Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party at Walt Disney World and Oogie Boogie Bash at Disneyland.
The Oogie Boogie Bash will once again take place at Disney California Adventure Park and the dates will be as follows:
- August 25
- August 27
- August 29
- September 3
- September 10
- September 12
- September 15
- September 17
- September 19
- September 22
- September 24
- September 26
- September 29
- October 1
- October 3
- October 6
- October 8
- October 10
- October 13
- October 15
- October 17
- October 20
- October 22
- October 24
- October 27
- October 29
- October 31
Disney has not yet released a date for the tickets to go on sale but they will be releasing more information soon.
