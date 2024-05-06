Disney Announces Oogie Boogie Bash Dates For Disneyland







Today, Disney made several announcements related to the Halfway to Halloween event, including the dates for Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party at Walt Disney World and Oogie Boogie Bash at Disneyland.

The Oogie Boogie Bash will once again take place at Disney California Adventure Park and the dates will be as follows:

August 25

August 27

August 29

September 3

September 10

September 12

September 15

September 17

September 19

September 22

September 24

September 26

September 29

October 1

October 3

October 6

October 8

October 10

October 13

October 15

October 17

October 20

October 22

October 24

October 27

October 29

October 31

Disney has not yet released a date for the tickets to go on sale but they will be releasing more information soon.

