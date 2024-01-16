Disney Announces New Topiary and More For EPCOT Flower and Garden Festival 2024







Walt Disney World is gearing up for its annual Flower and Garden Festival happening at EPCOT from February 28 – May 27, 2024. This year will bring old favorites like the Butterfly House, outdoor kitchens, fan-favorite topiaries, and Spike’s Pollination Exploration scavenger hunt. New topiaries are also coming, so be on the lookout for those!

One of the new topiaries is the Guardians of the Galaxy character Groot.

Of course, this topiary will be found near the Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind attraction.

Also coming this year are new topiaries from “Wish” and “Coco.”

At the main entrance to EPCOT, guests will find new topiaries of Asha, Valentino and the Wishing Star.

In the Mexico pavilion area, guests will find Miguel and Dante from “Coco.”

Of course, fan-favorite topiaries will return for 2024, including Figment which will be located in the new World Celebration Gardens area.

The Garden Rocks Concert Series and Dining Packages will also return for 2024

EPCOT guests will again be able to attend the Garden Rocks concert series at the American Gardens Theatre stage. These shows will happen daily during the festival.

Some days, local bands will perform, while other days, larger “global acts” will perform, including some new groups like “Modern English, Crowder, Lit, and Monsieur Perine.”

If you would like special priority seating, you can get tickets for that by using the Garden Rocks Dining package.

“To guarantee priority seating for your preferred performances, be sure to check out Dining Packages, available at seven fabulous EPCOT restaurants:

Akershus Royal Banquet Hall

Biergarten Restaurant

Coral Reef Restaurant

Garden Grill Restaurant

Rose & Crown Dining Room

Le Cellier Steakhouse

Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Brews & Barbecue (same-day, in-person walk-up packages only)

For more information, including pricing and availability, visit DisneyWorld.com. Packages go on sale beginning Feb. 6.”

Outdoor Kitchens Will Also Return

Like every EPCOT Festival, there will be food! The outdoor kitchens will return for the Flower and Garden Festival!

Spike’s Pollination Exploration, Egg-stravaganza, and The Butterfly Landing Will Also Return!

Both the Spike’s Pollination Exploration and Egg-stravaganza scavenger hunts will return for 2024!

Butterfly Landing, Presented by AdventHealth, will also return.

Also back this year, Butterfly Landing, Presented by AdventHealth, offers guests the chance to get up close and personal with some of nature’s most beautiful pollinators – butterflies! This walkthrough butterfly house highlights the life cycle of butterflies and contains valuable pollinator gardens.

Blossoms of Fragrance, presented by Scentsy, and Camp Get Out N’ Play Garden, Presented by OFF!, will also be available.

New Festival Merchandise

Festival merchandise will be available at Festival Markets and Creations Shop.

Here are some of the new items coming this year inspired by The Orange Bird and Coco.

Other collections include the Butterfly Collection featuring Minnie Mouse and an Annual Passholder exclusive collection featuring Spike the Bee. Some of the merchandise will be available on Shop Disney starting on March 4!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

