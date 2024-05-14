Disney Announces New Title For Agatha Show “Agatha All Along”







During Disney’s upfront presentation today, where Bob Iger actually showed up for the first time in 30 years, Marvel announced the newest title for the Agatha Harkness show. Now it’s called “Agatha All Along.”

During a video clip, all the various announced titles are flashed, and the “Agatha All Along” song from WandaVision plays.

It was Agatha All Along 🔮 Don’t miss the two-episode premiere of #AgathaAllAlong, September 18 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/hwPSOeJFv6 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) May 14, 2024

So far the various “titles” have been “Agatha: Darkhold Diaries,” “Agatha: Coven of Chaos,” “Agatha: House of Harkness,” and “Agatha: Lying Witch With Great Wardrobe.”

The two-episode premiere will be on September 18, 2024. They brought back the Marvel Television logo.

So there it is. Hopefully, this will be the end of all the title cards and name changes because it was getting old.

Hopefully, the show does well. It’s been a long time since “WandaVision” and a lot of people have moved on.

