Search
HomeMarvelDisney Announces New Title For Agatha Show "Agatha All Along"

Disney Announces New Title For Agatha Show “Agatha All Along”

Marvel

Published on

By Kambrea Pratt
spot_img


During Disney’s upfront presentation today, where Bob Iger actually showed up for the first time in 30 years, Marvel announced the newest title for the Agatha Harkness show. Now it’s called “Agatha All Along.”

My husband has been joking that this would be the title and there it is.

During a video clip, all the various announced titles are flashed, and the “Agatha All Along” song from WandaVision plays.

So far the various “titles” have been “Agatha: Darkhold Diaries,” “Agatha: Coven of Chaos,” “Agatha: House of Harkness,” and “Agatha: Lying Witch With Great Wardrobe.”

The two-episode premiere will be on September 18, 2024. They brought back the Marvel Television logo.

 

So there it is. Hopefully, this will be the end of all the title cards and name changes because it was getting old.

Hopefully, the show does well. It’s been a long time since “WandaVision” and a lot of people have moved on.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!


Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.



Latest articles

Universal Orlando

Universal Releases New HHN33 Teaser

The Halloween Horror Nights Orlando account on X posted new trailer today for the...
Marvel

Nicolas Cage To Star In New Spider-Man “Noir” Series For MGM+ and Amazon Prime

MGM+ and Prime Video have ordered a series based on Marvel's "Spider-Man Noir" comic....
Disney News

Monsters Inc. Star Steve Buscemi Physically Attacked In NYC

The once-booming metropolis known as New York City has, in recent years, devolved into...
Marvel

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Cost More Than ‘Avengers 2’?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness certainly was a spectacular movie in terms...

More like this

Universal Orlando

Universal Releases New HHN33 Teaser

The Halloween Horror Nights Orlando account on X posted new trailer today for the...
Marvel

Nicolas Cage To Star In New Spider-Man “Noir” Series For MGM+ and Amazon Prime

MGM+ and Prime Video have ordered a series based on Marvel's "Spider-Man Noir" comic....
Disney News

Monsters Inc. Star Steve Buscemi Physically Attacked In NYC

The once-booming metropolis known as New York City has, in recent years, devolved into...

Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.

Pirates & Princesses (TM) is a registered trademark of Clownfish Studios LLC. Contents © 2015-2024 WebReef Media, a subsidiary of Clownfish Studios LLC