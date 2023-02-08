Disney Announces New ‘Frozen,’ ‘Toy Story,’ and ‘Zootopia’ Movies Coming

During the Disney Investors call, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that Disney is working on new movies for their ‘Frozen’, ‘Toy Story’ and ‘Zootopia’ IP.
All we know is that these will be sequel films and more information will come later on.
I think people might be getting burned out on ‘Toy Story’ and ‘Frozen’ is heading that way. ‘Zootopia’ hasn’t been done to death yet so they have more leeway there.
No word if these will be theatrical release or Disney+ exclusive.
