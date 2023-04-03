Disney Announces Live Action ‘Moana’ Film After Iger Talks About Returning To Creativity

Today is Disney’s Annual Shareholder meeting. CEO Bob Iger announced that Disney is going to make ‘Moana’ yet another live-action film. Because of course, they are. Ironically, this came shortly after Iger talked about how Disney is returning to creativity.

Dwane Johnson and his daughters were filmed in Ha’waii to make the announcement.

 

People are so over these live-action remakes.

My daughter’s comment was “No. Why? Moana isn’t even 7 years old yet.”

Other comments on Twitter:

 

 

It’s just getting old.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!


