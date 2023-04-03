Disney Announces Live Action ‘Moana’ Film After Iger Talks About Returning To Creativity







Today is Disney’s Annual Shareholder meeting. CEO Bob Iger announced that Disney is going to make ‘Moana’ yet another live-action film. Because of course, they are. Ironically, this came shortly after Iger talked about how Disney is returning to creativity.

Dwane Johnson and his daughters were filmed in Ha’waii to make the announcement.

JUST ANNOUNCED: From Dwayne Johnson and Auli’i Cravalho, a live-action reimagining of Disney’s Moana is in the works! pic.twitter.com/4rQXLSJ5Zn — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) April 3, 2023

People are so over these live-action remakes.

My daughter’s comment was “No. Why? Moana isn’t even 7 years old yet.”

Other comments on Twitter:

A decade literally hasn’t been passed since Moana was made but they’re now making a live action version?! https://t.co/nI7wC24np9 — Playmaker08 🇵🇪🇺🇸⚽️⭐️⭐️ (@playmaker9208) April 3, 2023

I love MOANA but why not a sequel instead? What’s the point of a remake 7 years after the original — matt, hopeful yet tired (@_shutupmatt) April 3, 2023

i feel like this is way too soon. the life action adaptations of older movies have been interesting because they bring nostalgia, but even the kids who were the target of moana are still kids. — haley (@haleybmurphy13) April 3, 2023

It’s just getting old.

