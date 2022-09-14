Disney Announces KiteTails Will End This Month

Disney has announced that they will be ending Disney KiteTails at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. The last shows will be on September 30th ahead of the end of the World’s Most Magical 50th Anniversary celebration. The show was started for the 50th Anniversary celebration but will end months sooner than the rest of the offerings

WDWNT has posted a statement from Disney:

“As you know, Disney KiteTails debuted at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park for the launch of the 50th Anniversary celebration of Walt Disney World Resort. After this first year, we will transition the entertainment on Discovery River Lagoon to the Flotillas. The last flight for Disney KiteTails will be September 30, 2022.”

We don’t have an official reason for the closure, but I would suspect it has a lot to do with the damage the kites are taking from the constant crashes. At this point the show is probably known more for the accidents than anything else.

According to Disney’s statement they plan on transitioning back to the Flotillas again.

Disney isn’t having too much luck on these water shows. First we have Rivers of Light, which didn’t last that long and now the Disney KiteTails show.

Source: WDWNT