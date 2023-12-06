Disney Announces Disneyland After Dark: Sweetheart’s Nite Dates For 2024







Disney has just announced the Disneyland After Dark: Sweetheart’s Nite dates for 2024. This is a special ticketed, after-hours event celebrating sweethearts at Disneyland Park. There will be eight nights available.

Here are the available dates:

January 23, 2024

January 25, 2024

January 30, 2024

February 1, 2024

February 6, 2024

February 8, 2024

February 12, 2024

February 14, 2024

Ticket pre-sales for Magic Key holders will start on December 12, 2023 (no earlier than 9 AM PST) on Disneyland.com. The general public will be able to purchase tickets starting on December 14, 2023 (no earlier than 9 AM PST.)

Sweetheart’s Nite includes several offerings:

A royal cavalcade will make its way through Disneyland park, offering an enchanting gathering of some of Disney’s favorite royals, transported by equally splendid equines.

Near “it’s a small world,” dance along with princesses, princes and Disney characters at the evening’s royal ball.

Stitch and Angel will host their very own dance party at the stage in Tomorrowland. Join them throughout the night to dance and sing to some awesome beats!

dance party at the stage in Tomorrowland. Join them throughout the night to dance and sing to some awesome beats! Throughout the park, unique photo backdrops will offer you an opportunity to step inside some of Disney’s iconic scenes of love and friendship, including “Lady and the Tramp,” “Tangled,” “Sleeping Beauty,” “Aladdin,” and more.

Divine lighting, fabulous projections and the music of Disney love songs create the ultimate atmosphere for romance, friendship and family throughout the park.

Enjoy many sweet treats to indulge in and themed savory items available throughout the park, created especially for Sweethearts’ Nite. New offerings will include the shortbread cookie churro with strawberry cheesecake dipping sauce and the Café Daisy fried heart-shaped ravioli, plus some returning and reimagined favorites like the Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe Chocolate & Strawberry-stuffed croissant.

Plus, specialty menu items will also be available at Plaza Inn, Cafe Orleans, River Belle Terrace and Carnation Café, subject to availability. Reservations are recommended and can be booked online soon.”

Sweethearts’ Nite is incredibly popular and will likely sell out quickly.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: Disney Parks Blog