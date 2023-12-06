Disney Announces Another Likely Overpriced Storyliving Community In North Carolina







Disney has just announced another location for their “Storyliving by Disney” communities. This time, the location will be called Asteria and will be near Raleigh, Durham, and Chapel Hill. It will be part of the Chatham Park master-planned community.

The Asteria community will be “influenced” by Walt Disney and the universities located in this “Research Triangle” area. Because they hope these people have lots of money to spend on their second-tier Golden Oaks-type properties.

Current plans include 4,000 residential units that will include single-family and multi-family homes. Some locations will be designed for 55+ adults.

Disney says that the “Asteria community is envisioned as a campus of discovery – where future residents can learn and grow, bringing a touch of Disney magic into their everyday lives in a way that only Storyliving by Disney communities can.”

Meanwhile, the Storyliving by Disney Cotino community has homes ranging in size from 2,260 square feet to 3,730 square feet in the Cottage and Grand collections. Pricing is expected to start from “upper $1 million” to “low $2 million.” The “Estate Collection” prices haven’t even been released but they will likely be much higher.

The average home value in that area is $570,400.

Asteria homes could cost even more as the median home price for the “Research Triangle” is $850k. Basically, Disney looks for expensive areas to build expensive houses for high profits.

In Cotino, clubhouse membership costs $20,000 for the first year and then $11,000 a year after. I would expect similar costs or possibly higher costs at Asteria.

Here are the perks Disney is highlighting:

The Asteria homes will be part of a club offering spaces for “a wellness and recreation center, restaurant, sports courts, swimming pools, community garden and plenty of outdoor space for lawn games, events and fire pits.” It will also offer “enrichment programming” with “family fun days with Disney-themed games and activities, storytelling dinners inspired by classic Disney tales, and classes with Disney artists.”

Houses are expected to go on sale in 2027. I can’t wait to see the prices of these.

What do you think? Comment and let us know.

Source: Disney Parks Blog