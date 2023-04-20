Disney Announced They Plan To Break Ground For Affordable Housing Next Year







If one good thing comes out of the whole situation in Florida between Disney and Governor DeSantis, affordable housing could be it. Since the governor accused Disney of not building affordable housing, the company has seemingly stepped up its previously announced plans to do so. That being said, their big announcement of breaking ground won’t actually happen until 2024.

Disney initially announced they had marked 80 acres for an affordable living area in Southwest Orlando back on April 6, 2022. The housing was rumored for a while, but the announcement didn’t come till last year. They announced their plans days after Universal announced plans to build affordable housing first so that could have been a factor in moving the rumored plans into confirmed plans. Either way, contrary to what the governor said, Disney did announce this was happening a little over a year ago.

“This new development, which is still in the early planning stages and subject to appropriate approvals, is expected to include more than 1,300 units and will be constructed by a third-party affordable housing developer on Disney’s land near its Central Florida theme parks. The development will offer residents a variety of home choices that are affordable and attainable, located in close proximity to schools and the new and expanding Flamingo Crossings Town Center retail and dining complex. It will offer a variety of amenities to foster a strong community.”

Disney has increased the number of units from their initial 1,300 to 1,400. The Michaels Organization will be building and operating the property. Disney says the development is privately financed and will be limited to “applicants within certain a certain income range.”

The fact that Disney is now suddenly announcing a groundbreaking, that won’t happen until next year, and moving forward seems conveniently timed. The sudden momentum happened after the governor commented on Monday. Disney’s article, released Wednesday, reads, “Walt Disney World President Jeff Vahle and our team met earlier this week with leaders from The Michaels Organization here in Florida, and we discussed how we hope this development inspires others in the community and across the country to support this important issue in innovative ways.”

So they likely met the day after DeSantis called them out. Disney’s announcement isn’t actually anything new, and the groundbreaking isn’t for at least 9 months. But they are moving forward.

No matter how or why, the good news is that Disney is moving forward with the development of the community. The first units will become available by 2026. The outcome is what matters, and it’s a good one for people needing affordable housing options. Both Universal Orlando and Walt Disney World plan to try and help fulfill the need.

