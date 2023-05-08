Disney Announced The Return of Dining Plan For 2024







Disney has just announced that they are going to give guests the Disney Dining Plan back. They also made several other announcements, that tell me Disney is desperately trying to win back fan goodwill.

The popular add-on “Disney Dining Plan” option was stopped in 2020 when the theme parks closed due to the pandemic. However, the beloved dining add-on did not return. Fans have been demanding it and Disney is finally listening.

The Disney Parks Blog posted that starting on January 9, 2024, the Disney Dining Plan will be returning. Bookings can be made starting on May 31st.

“Time to eat! Disney dining plans will be coming back as an option for those staying at Disney Resort hotels who purchase a vacation package with us starting with stays beginning Jan. 9, 2024, which will also open for bookings on May 31. We know our guests – and families in particular – have missed dining plans, which offer guests the convenience and peace of mind of pre-paying for their meals and snacks. Guests will be able to choose from two popular options: Packages that include either the Disney Quick Service Dining Plan or the Disney Dining Plan. Both plans will be a great value for families with young children with access to many spectacular food and beverage offerings across Walt Disney World. ”

I can’t wait to see the price changes or other changes that will inevitably occur when it returns for booking.

