Disney and Dish Reach “Hand Shake Deal” To Bring Back Disney Content

Yesterday Dish Network and Sling TV dropped Disney owned channels after they failed to reach an agreement with the House of Mouse. According to Dish, Disney wanted an additional $1 billion to keep their 20 stations (including ABC, ESPN, FX, the Disney Channel, and National Geographic) on air. Disney claims their demands were “a fair, market-based agreement with us for continued distribution of our networks.” As a result Dish shut the channels down for a day due to a lack of carriage agreement with Disney.

Disney’s $1 billion increase demand was initially rejected by Dish TV with Brian Neylon, Executive VP of Dish stating “Disney has exploited its market position to increase fees without regard for the public viewing experience. Clearly, Disney insists on prioritizing greed above American viewers, especially sports fans and families with children who watch their content.”

Now a day later the channels are back after Disney and Dish Network have reached a “handshake agreement” to turn them back on.

Disney’s Media and Entertainment Distribution has said that they reached and agreement that “properly reflects fair market value.”

“We have reached a handshake agreement with DISH/Sling TV, which properly reflects fair market value and terms for The Walt Disney Company’s unparalleled content. As a result, we are pleased to restore our portfolio of networks on a temporary basis while both parties work to finalize a new deal.”

Of course Disney wants more money. That’s pretty much all they care about anymore. I hope this doesn’t drive up the price of Dish TV for customers, especially with the increasing inflation and possible recession coming.

Keep in mind Disney stated it was a “handshake agreement” and that does not mean it is finalized and signed yet.

What do you think? Were Disney’s demands fair? Will this raise costs on consumers?

Source: Comicbook.com