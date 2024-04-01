Disney Adds New “Forces of Nature” Show To EPCOT And Not Everyone Is Impressed







Lately, Disney has seemed to be throwing together relatively inexpensive “attractions” together to make it seem like they have “big announcements” for Walt Disney World. The most recent attraction has fans split.

Yesterday, a video surfaced of the new “Forces of Nature” show in EPCOT’s Inspiration Garden area. Disney released the new show with no announcement.

A new acrobats show Forces of Nature debuted in the World Celebration Gardens at EPCOT 🌐 pic.twitter.com/VgnrwbcGNz — MickeyBlog.com (@MickeyBlog_) March 31, 2024

The new show features five acrobats doing an “antigravity” performance themed to Nature and four elements.

There are six shows daily, Saturday – Wednesday, starting at 10:15.

Having shows like this pop up during various festivals at EPCOT is not unusual. Acrobatic shows happen all the time at the park. It’s just odd that Disney keeps talking about all the money they will spend on theme park attractions, and we have gotten things like a limited-time Encanto show, Smellephants on Parade, and now this.

It all feels low-budget.

But this one feels a bit too burlesque for some guests. Others love the concept and newness of it.

Here are some comments from X:

“people complain about no streetsmosphere and lack of kinetic energy, and then complain when disney goes and adds it. you can never please anybody” – smhsteve

“Can we please just go back to 80s Epcot. This is awful. Who asked for this again?“- Bayouguy

“I mean the bar was set at a fountain but I suppose adults swinging on a jungle gym works too” – The Candid Shark

I’m surprised they didn’t wait till Iger made a big entertainment announcement for Epcot at D23.” -Famous Economist Milton Keynes

“My only beef is that they’re not particularly interesting or good.” – Howell Ellerman

“This makes me so sad. This belongs at a circus side show not at EPCOT. That pounding music ruins the ambiance of that intended “serene” area. Explains why Daisy was moved near Creations for this hot mess. What about this screams “nature”. The costumes?!” – Disney Starr

“This is not unusual to EPCOT guys! Big EPCOT fans know circus shows are a big part of EPCOT’s history. For example, Daredevil Circus Spectacular.” -Jacobus

“I’ll have to start bringing dollar bills with me to Epcot.” – M

“this should be at animal kingdom and they should be dressed like birds. this at epcot in 2024 is insane” – doggyicecream

“weirdcot is backkkk baby” -Em

“That’s why we stopped spending thousands yearly there!” – Basedinyourface

“Future world circus show making a comeback?????” – Matt

The responses have been mixed, but most have not been positive on X.

What do you think? Does this feel like old school EPCOT or do you think it simply doesn’t belong?

Comment and let us know!