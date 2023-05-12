Disney Adds Mr. Toad and The Headless Horseman Toys To Disney Decades Collection







It seems Disney has added a new set of toys to the Disney Decades Collection -1940s. A new two-pack of toys is now available that features The Headless Horseman as a wind-up toy and Mr. Toad in his car as a pull-back toy.

Both characters were featured in Disney’s “The Adventures of Icabod and Mr Toad’ from 1949.

They are tin and plastic toys with Mr. Toad measuring approx. 4” H x 3 3/4” W x 4” L, and the Headless Horseman measuring approx. 5 1/4” H x 5” W x 5 1/4” L.

Honestly, the price is kind of high for what these are. But they’ve sold out so people must not think they’re too much.

“You’ll find yourself merrily on the way to no where in particular when playing with our pull-back Mr. Toad in his manic motorcar, just pull him back and watch him go off on a wild ride. Meanwhile, with a hip-hip and a clippety-clop, the Headless Horseman of Sleepy Hollow is galloping toward a Halloween date with destiny when you wind him up with the included key. These two fabulous characters debuted in tandem as part of Walt Disney’s animated classic The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad.

Set of two nostalgic style toys

Pull back Mr. Toad’s motorcar and release to see him ride away

Use included key to wind-up the Headless Horseman to see him gallop away

Fully sculpted figures

Comes in commemorative Disney100 logo box

Inspired by Walt Disney’s The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949), which includes two animated segments: The Wind in the Willows and The Legend of Sleepy Hollow

Part of the Disney100 Decades: The 1940s Collection

Part of the Disney100 Celebration Collections“

While I do love these, I do not love the price tag.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!