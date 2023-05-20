Disney Add Glen Gilzean The Newly Appointed District Administrator to Lawsuit Against DeSantis







Disney added another person, who started his job after their “issues” with the new Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Board, to the lawsuit. New District Administrator Glen Gilzean Jr., who is also a leader in Orlando for the Central Florida Urban League, was added to Disney’s lawsuit against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the new CFTOD Board, and pretty much anyone who voted to limit their power.

Disney just named someone who worked for the underprivileged in their lawsuit against Ron DeSantis. A case that started before Glen Glizean even was appointed and began on May 10th.

For a company complaining about bullying, it could be construed the same way. It comes across that anyone who joins the Board has to worry about retaliation from Disney. However, he did enter into the agreement with the CFTOD, likely knowing this would happen. It’s one of the reasons his salary is reportedly so high. I’m sure he expected it.

Here is what the National Urban League Says about Mr. Gilzean:

“Throughout his career, Glenton “Glen” Gilzean Jr. has been recognized as a courageous leader and advocate for disadvantaged youth and families…….In 2019, Glen was named one of Central Florida’s CEOs of the year by the Orlando Business Journal in recognition of his leadership at the Central Florida Urban League (Orlando, FL). Since being appointed President and CEO of the CFUL in 2016, Glen led the rebirth of the organization. In under two years, Glen worked to rid the organization of $1.2 million of debt and, in the process, re-establish its place as a community leader. In recognition of this, the National Urban League recognized his affiliate as “Urban League Affiliate of the Year” in 2018.”

Right or wrong, the only outcome Disney will seemingly accept is one in which they continue to keep the power they had before. I understand this is likely due to their issues with red tape in Disneyland. Anaheim makes them go through the same steps as every other business, and they can’t decide internally to build something and gain speedy approval.

While I think DeSantis only removed Walt Disney World’s “powers” for political reasons, The Reedy Creek Improvement District probably should have been nullified years ago, after they never built the city of EPCOT it was created for.

It’s coming across as petty the whole way around.

But that’s my opinion.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!