Disney 100 Years of Wonder Plush Sets Now On Sale!

If you missed out on the Disney 100 Years of Wonder plush sets on Amazon, now might be your chance to grab them at a significant price reduction! Each set has a different discount, but all end up being much less than the original $49.99 per set.
Crazy Over Daisy Donald Duck is now $18.95 with an additional 20% off available!
Hawaiian Holiday Goofy is now $38.13.
Silly Symphonies Skeleton Dance is now $23.05!
Wonderful World of Color Tinker Bell is $39.70.
I had my eye on the Skeleton Dance set, but I was not spending $50. $23 is a lot more reasonable!
**contains referral links**
