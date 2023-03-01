Disney 100 Vera Bradley Arrives on Shop Disney







I’ve been waiting for this one! Disney and Vera Bradley have teamed up again for a new Disney100 design! Some of the pieces are now available on Shop Disney! I believe the Vera Bradley site will have the pieces tomorrow, March 2nd.

The new design is a black background that features Alice in Wonderland, Bambi and Winnie the Pooh. The colors really pop on this one!

Characters in the design include: Alice, White Rabbit, Mad Hatter, Cheshire Cat (Alice in Wonderland); Peter Pan, Tinker Bell, Michael, Wendy and John Darling and Lost Boys (Peter Pan); Winnie the Pooh, Eeyore, Tigger, Piglet, Roo and Owl (The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh); Bambi, Flower and Thumper (Bambi); Snow White and the seven dwarfs (Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.)

Let’s take a look!

The 100% recycled cotton backpack measures 16 1/2” H x 12” W x 7 1/2” D.

Made from 50% recycled cotton and 50% cotton this piece measures 12 1/2” H x 18 1/2” W x 7 1/2” D.

This tote is also 50% recycled cotton and 50% cotton. It measures 14 1/2” H x 15” W x 6” D.

This small pouch is made from 50% recycled cotton / 50% cotton and measures 3 3/4” H x 6” W.

Triple Zip Hipsters is my go to parks bag. I can sling it across myself and go.

It measures 11 3/4” H x 11 3/4” W x 1 1/4” D.

The Crossbody measures 3 3/4” H x 6 3/4” W x 2 1/4” D.

This Polyurethane piece measures 7” in diameter x 2 3/4” D.

Made from 50% recycled cotton and 50% cotton, this piece measures 6” H x 10” W.

The line will also be available on the Vera Bradley website tomorrow, March 2, 2023. There will likely be a lot more pieces available as well. I’m loving this one!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!