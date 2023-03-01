Disney 100 Vera Bradley Arrives on Shop Disney

I’ve been waiting for this one! Disney and Vera Bradley have teamed up again for a new Disney100 design! Some of the pieces are now available on Shop Disney! I believe the Vera Bradley site will have the pieces tomorrow, March 2nd.
The new design is a black background that features Alice in Wonderland, Bambi and Winnie the Pooh. The colors really pop on this one!
Characters in the design include: Alice, White Rabbit, Mad Hatter, Cheshire Cat (Alice in Wonderland); Peter Pan, Tinker Bell, Michael, Wendy and John Darling and Lost Boys (Peter Pan); Winnie the Pooh, Eeyore, Tigger, Piglet, Roo and Owl (The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh); Bambi, Flower and Thumper (Bambi); Snow White and the seven dwarfs (Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.)
Let’s take a look!
Disney100 Backpack – $150
The 100% recycled cotton backpack measures 16 1/2” H x 12” W x 7 1/2” D.
Disney100 Weekender Bag – $160
Made from 50% recycled cotton and 50% cotton this piece measures 12 1/2” H x 18 1/2” W x 7 1/2” D.
Disney100 Tote – $140
This tote is also 50% recycled cotton and 50% cotton. It measures 14 1/2” H x 15” W x 6” D.
Disney100 Mini Pouch – $28
This small pouch is made from 50% recycled cotton / 50% cotton and measures 3 3/4” H x 6” W.
Disney100 Triple Zip Hipster – $95
Triple Zip Hipsters is my go to parks bag. I can sling it across myself and go.
It measures 11 3/4” H x 11 3/4” W x 1 1/4” D.
Disney100 RFID Crossbody – $90
The Crossbody measures 3 3/4” H x 6 3/4” W x 2 1/4” D.
Disney100 Cosmetic Case Featuring Snow White – $60
This Polyurethane piece measures 7” in diameter x 2 3/4” D.
Disney100 RFID Wristlet – $60
Made from 50% recycled cotton and 50% cotton, this piece measures 6” H x 10” W.
The line will also be available on the Vera Bradley website tomorrow, March 2, 2023. There will likely be a lot more pieces available as well. I’m loving this one!
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.