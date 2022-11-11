Disney 100 The Exhibition Tickets on Sale For D23 Members

The Walt Disney Company is getting ready to celebrate 100 years next year. As part of that celebration a special exhibit will be coming to the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia, PA. It will be called ‘Disney 100 The Exhibition’. D23 Members are able to purchase tickets, ahead of the public, starting today.

The exhibition will launch on February 18, 2023. Here’s the write-up from D23:

“Created for the 100-year celebration of The Walt Disney Company, the world premiere exhibition will immerse guests in the beloved stories that have been dazzling fans since 1923.

The Walt Disney Archives is opening its vault of treasures, showcasing more than 250 of its “Crown Jewels,” rarely-seen original artworks and artifacts, costumes and props, and other memorabilia.

Exclusively for this exhibition, Disney has curated special behind-the-scenes glimpses into the creation of the company’s most popular characters, films, shows, and attractions—from Disneyland to Walt Disney World and beyond.

Plus, ten magnificent and imaginatively themed galleries, all featuring moving stories, unique interactive installations, and exciting background information, will take visitors on a journey through 100 years of The Walt Disney Company, celebrating the classics from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to Strange World, as well as the latest members of the Disney family—Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, and National Geographic.“

There will be ten galleries that feature “moving stories” reflecting 100 years of the Walt Disney Company.

Presales for D23 Members will end on November 15, 2022.

Prices for the tickets are:

Daytime Hours: 9:30 AM – 5 PM Last entry: 3:30 PM Sun-Wed | 4:30 PM Thu-Sat General Museum Admission is included. Adult: $45 Child (3-11): $41 Evening Hours: 5-8 PM Thu-Sat

Last Entry: 6:30 PM General Museum Admission is not included. Adult: $25 Child (3-11): $25

Member Tickets (Ages 3+) – Daytime or Evening No service fees for members! General Admission is included with daytime tickets. Members: $18 Member Child: $18

Flex Time Ticket Valid for any time slot on the date indicated at the time of purchase. Not available online; purchase at Box Office or call 215-448-1200. Adult: $61 Child (3-11): $61 What do you think? Comment and let us know!