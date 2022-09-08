Disney+ $1.99 First Month Subscription Deal

Disney has announced a deal for new and returning customers for Disney+ Day. You can subscribe or resubscribe and pay $1.99 for your first month. Interestingly enough, you can also do this to qualify for the Walt Disney World Resort Hotel discount too.
This popped up when I was looking into the Walt Disney World resort offer.
Disney is offering a deal on the Disney Bundle as well at a month for $13.99. Of course after than month both prices will increase to the regular price.
The deal is good through September 19th.
If you were wanting to try out Disney+ or grab the special Walt Disney World room deal you can do so for $1.99.
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.