Disney+ $1.99 First Month Subscription Deal

Disney has announced a deal for new and returning customers for Disney+ Day. You can subscribe or resubscribe and pay $1.99 for your first month. Interestingly enough, you can also do this to qualify for the Walt Disney World Resort Hotel discount too.

This popped up when I was looking into the Walt Disney World resort offer.

Disney is offering a deal on the Disney Bundle as well at a month for $13.99. Of course after than month both prices will increase to the regular price.

The deal is good through September 19th.

If you were wanting to try out Disney+ or grab the special Walt Disney World room deal you can do so for $1.99.

