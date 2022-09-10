‘Disenchanted’ Trailer Has Been Released

It’s been quite awhile since Disney released ‘Enchanted’ back in 2007 and we finally have the sequel coming on Thanksgiving Day (November 24) to Disney+. Ahead of the film’s debut we got a trailer release at D23.

The film synopsis reads:

“It has been 15 years since Giselle (Amy Adams) and Robert (Patrick Dempsey) wed, but Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city, so they move their growing family to the sleepy suburban community of Monroeville in search of a more fairy tale life. Unfortunately, it isn’t the quick fix she had hoped for. Suburbia has a whole new set of rules and a local queen bee, Malvina Monroe (Maya Rudolph), who makes Giselle feel more out of place than ever. Frustrated that her happily ever after hasn’t been so easy to find, she turns to the magic of Andalasia for help, accidentally transforming the entire town into a real-life fairy tale and placing her family’s future happiness in jeopardy. Now, Giselle is in a race against time to reverse the spell and determine what happily ever after truly means to her and her family.”

Basically it seems that Giselle wishes for a “fairy tale life” but in most fairy tales the step-mother is evil. The way the trailer is presented makes me think that it begins to turn Giselle against Morgan while making her the “stereotypical” Evil Stepmother.

Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey return along with Idina Menzel, and James Marsden. The new film also adds Maya Rudolph, Gabriella Baldacchino, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Jayma Mays.

Alan Menken and Stephen Schawartz created new songs for the film directed by Adam Shankman.

A movie poster was also released:

This one looks like it could be a lot of fun! I sure hope so!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to this movie? Comment and let us know!