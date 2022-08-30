Disenchanted Disney+ Sequel to Enchanted Synopsis Released

Disney’s film ‘Enchanted’ is finally getting the sequel people have been waiting for. The new film drops on Disney+ this Thanksgiving (November24, 2022) and will star Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel, James Marsden, Yvette Nicole Brown, Maya Rudolph, Jayma Mays, Oscar Nunez, Kolton Stewart, James Monroe Iglehart and Gabriella Baldachino.

The film is being directed by Adam Shankman and will feature new songs by Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz.

Ahead of the film’s release we finally have a synopsis of the film:

Happily Ever After….. Again! Our pals at The Disney Insider have given the synopsis of live action/animated hybrid Disenchanted slated for this Thanksgiving on @DisneyPlus!https://t.co/5thsYpjRXx#Disenchanted #Enchanted pic.twitter.com/jMsOZcBbgv — Disney Television Animation News (@DisneyTVANews) August 29, 2022

“Happily Ever After… Again! Seeking a change from their busy lives in New York City Giselle and Robert relocate their family to the suburb of Monroeville, a charming town reminiscent of Andalasia, the fairy-tale land where Giselle grew up. Their teenage daughter, Morgan, however, is less than thrilled. After a mishap in Morgan’s room at the new house, her entire wardrobe is ruined! And to make things worse, Giselle accidentally embarrasses Morgan in front of her peers at her new school. In a fit of anger, Morgan tells Giselle that she will never be her real mother, only her stepmother. Giselle is devastated. Desperate to alter her circumstances, she wishes on the Wand of Wishes for a fairy-tale life for her and her family The next day, her wish comes true! But it isn’t without a price. Will Giselle get her happily-ever-after once again? Or is this the end for Giselle and all of Andalasia?”

People have been waiting for about 15 years for this movie, so here’s hoping it’s as great as the original.

You can watch “Disenchanted” on Disney+ starting on Thanksgiving!

