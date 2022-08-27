Director Matt Shakman Jumps From Star Trek 4 To Fantastic 4

It appears that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has snatched up a director from a competing franchise to direct one of their films. Director Matt Shakman, known for directing on shows like Fargo, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Game of Thrones, is leaving his position as director of the unnamed Star Trek 4 in favor of Marvel’s upcoming Fantastic Four film.

The cited reason for him jumping from Paramount to Marvel is apparently due to scheduling conflicts. A Statement from Paramount read:

“Matt Shakman is an incredibly talented filmmaker, and we regret the timing didn’t align for him to direct our upcoming Star Trek film. We are grateful for his many contributions, are excited about the creative vision of this next chapter and look forward to bringing it to audiences all around world.”

The currently untitled Star Trek 4 would have seen the return of the Kelvin Timeline which started in 2009 and was helmed by J. J. Abrams. The series would continue with Star Trek: Into Darkness in 2013 and Star Trek: Beyond in 2016. The film is scheduled to release in December of 2024, eight years since the last installment. Though with Shakman’s departure it could see a delay as they search for a new director.

Shakman does have a history with Marvel having worked on the WandaVision series for Disney Plus as executive producer and director. His work on that series is most likely what got him the job for the upcoming Fantastic Four film.

Fantastic Four is scheduled for a November 2024 release. No plot details or even casting has been announced publicly, but a rumor says it will be announced at D23. Some fans hope that John Krasinski will return as Reed Richards as he made a brief appearance as an alternate universe version of the character in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

How do you feel about Shakman being chosen as director?

Source: comicbook.com