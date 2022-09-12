Dinoland’s Likely Demise Has Spawned Some Hilarious Memes

Dinoland U.S.A. is located at the Walt Disney World Resort in Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Recently the Primeval Whirl was removed and there have been rumors for years about Disney retheming the area and now it seems Disney is indeed working on a replacement. During the D23 Expo Josh D’Amaro suggested “blue sky” plans to replace the area with ‘Zootopia’ and / or ‘Moana.’ The news of Dinoland’s demise has cause quite a stir online.

Originally the park was meant to have a “Beastly Kingdom” and when they needed to cut the budget that went the way of the dinosaurs and was replaced by them too. Many have felt that it was a cheap fill-in for what could have been. Except for the ‘Dinosaur’ ride, the area feels like a cheap cop out. It’s actually kind of the point. Disney did it deliberately as a ‘tongue-in-cheek’ joke and made it part of the theming as a “roadside attraction” that you might see along a highway.

Many people love it and many hate it. Personally, my family just likes the ‘Dinosaur’ attraction and the rest we don’t care for. However the “Bone Yard” was something my kids adored when they were younger. It’s a fun idea. But it might all be gone soon.

However the news that the countdown to extinction is on for Dinoland U.S.A. has led to amazing memes on Twitter.

Take a look!

Get ready Dinoland fans… pic.twitter.com/AqBybpS9Bk — SONDER QUEST (@SonderQuest) September 11, 2022

POV: You’re Dinoland USA pic.twitter.com/cbbUyHWjeP — Gratuitous Disney Memes MNSSHOSHN 🎃 (@GratDisMemes) September 11, 2022

I need a meta attraction about going back in time to save dinoland before an asteroid hits https://t.co/ymPzVgMxty — lil 💕 (@daisieduckie) September 11, 2022

Dinoland USA barely hanging on like… pic.twitter.com/VPnjMZH3Jr — Gratuitous Disney Memes MNSSHOSHN 🎃 (@GratDisMemes) September 12, 2022

I was panicking for Dinoland at first, then I remembered: A. How long it takes them to build anything and

B. Nothing was even announced yet. So I’m confident that I’ll be long dead in the ground before Sue gets the wrecking ball — Rob Yeo 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@robjyeo) September 11, 2022

Happily Ever After is coming back but Dinoland USA is being ripped out pic.twitter.com/FepzFmohx7 — Josh G 🔰 (@S1dey1810) September 11, 2022

cant wait for the dinoland replacement! pic.twitter.com/YTqYlfJLbh — ✨ 🌸 hillary 🌸 ✨ (@hillarymorgan) September 12, 2022

My first thought too!

Dinoland ironically now has a literal countdown to extinction 💀 #D23Expo — Ethan Marchman (@Marchmanel) September 11, 2022

when you’ve been procrastinating on the dinoland plans but the d23 panel is tomorrow pic.twitter.com/eMUrwxBcCv — Themed Entertainment Shitposts (@TES_posts) September 11, 2022



And YES to this! It felt like they just threw this stuff together for the most part.

None of that stuff was greenlit. Josh literally said, “yea, but that one’s my favorite” at the concept art with Moana and Zootopia. For DinoLand That means there are competing ideas they didn’t mention. We just attended a pitch meeting! pic.twitter.com/4lQTDFJQEq — Alicia Stella (@AliciaStella) September 11, 2022

I do agree with this.

“What if Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, but with Coco?” “What if Animal Kingdom’s Dinoland USA, but with no dinos and Zootopia/Moana instead?” How about, what if you didn’t gut Imagineering and let something aside from IP be your design guide? — Josh Spiegel (@mousterpiece) September 11, 2022

I have to agree with people saying that if felt thrown together and that they are just going overboard on the IP insertion. I can see it in the Magic Kingdom, but not so much in Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Even then Zootopia fits, Moana, not so much. On the flip side they can just appropriate all the developments from Shanghai Disney to put the Zootopia attractions in. All the research and development was already paid for. Mostly by other people.

But it did sound like it was all a “What If?” episode. A lot of disclaimers about how it’s not a sure thing were made.

Parks panel be like pic.twitter.com/Y3UzXvnpCJ — Aaron Wallace 📍 D23 Expo (@aaronwallace) September 11, 2022

Now I’m waiting for all the scalpers to preemptively clean out all the Dinoland U.S.A. merch like we saw with Splash Mountain.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!