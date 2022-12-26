Did You Know Orlando Has a Place To Do Tank Driving?

Yes, Orlando now has a place where you can drive a tank. Not only can you drive it, but you can crush items and plow through mud holes too. Tank America opened operations this year in the Orlando area. This tank driving experience used to be in Melbourne, FL. They moved their operation closer to the theme park capital of the world.

Tank America’s website says it “… is in scenic Orlando just minutes from Disney, Universal, and the airport. This adventure theme park is set on 14 lush acres of land with plenty of jungle terrain, and rolling trails cutting through the forest.” Their facility features a half-mile-long course. This course provides hills, mud holes, and some tight hairpin turns. Still, some straightaways will allow enjoying some speed while driving or riding in a tank.

The tanks used are FV433 Abbot military tanks. Tank America states that your experience will be “…filled with adrenaline as you lay waste to everything in your path.” In addition, a trained professional will be with you on your experience as you drive these massive vehicles.

Some basic guidelines should be followed if interested in tank driving. Guests must be 16 years old to drive a tank. Passengers must be at least 55 inches tall to ride as a passenger. You will be asked to sign a waiver. So, you know, wheelchairs will not be allowed on the tanks. Each participant will have a safety and vehicle briefing, also. Each tank will hold one driver and up to three passengers.

Tank America recommends wearing comfortable clothing. Pants and closed-toed shoes are highly recommended. Tank America also stresses that while doing the tank driving adventure, you will get wet, muddy, or dusty depending on the weather conditions at the time of your experience.

Tank America sells tank driving packages ranging from $299 up to $1299 and more. Though those prices may appear steep, where else can you go to drive an actual 17-ton tank? These prices do not reflect additional driver fees or other unique options, so plan accordingly. The basic package ($299) involves a driver leading your group through the course, including the 15-foot hill and some trenches.

The Commander package ($599) follows the same route as the basic package. However, the driver will guide the tank from inside using only the vehicle’s periscope. This experience will simulate tank driving while in combat.

The Advance Troop Package ($999) covers the same course as previous packages. However, you get to crush a car, drive through a mud hole, and receive an additional rider at no additional charge ($50 value). For those wanting to see the glass shatter and metal from a car fly, this upgrade might be for you.

The Ultimate Package ($1,299) includes everything previously listed. You will drive using the periscope and some guidance from your guide through the combat zone. Tank America calls this tank driving “combat lock up.” You will also deal with a scrap car obstacle in addition to the fun of crushing another car. Also, some other add-ons may be booked with your reservation.

The current operating hours for tank driving at Tank America run from 12 noon to 6 pm, Thursday through Monday. The facility resides at 6605 Muskogee Street, Orlando, FL 32807. Tank America is about 16 miles northeast of Universal Orlando Resort. Despite that, Tank America highly recommends three Universal Orlando/Loews Resort Hotels as preferred hotel partners. They are Portofino Bay Hotel, Royal Pacific Resort, and Sapphire Falls Resort.

What do you think of this tank driving? Would you do this? Which part would be the most fun? Let us know in the comments, please.