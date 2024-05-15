Did A Disney Representative Say Tinker Bell Is “Problematic” So They Removed Her







Recently, a quote about Disney canceling Tinker Bell for being problematic has circulated around the internet, attributed to a “Disney representative.”

The alleged quote reads:

“Tinkerbell, unfortunately, has become an problematic image for our guests; specifically, young girls. Specifically, in terms of the portrayal of an unrealistic body image as well as dependency of approval and/or attention from Peter Pan, as seen in previous incarnations of the character. We feel these traits are no longer representive of our inclusive focused values and thus, are currently in process of redesigning an updated Tinkerbell for modern audiences.”

– Disney Rep, May 2024“

But is it true?

I can’t say for 100% certainty that it is not true, but I have several reasons for believing that it is not.

Disney is very protective of their brands and spelling is key. They often have text edited several times before it can be posted. We have had Disney reach out to correct us on spelling or titles before. Disney’s spelling of the character is Tinker Bell not “Tinkerbell.” Disney has not removed the character from the parks. She is still part of the Pixie Hollow meet and greet in Disneyland and is still part of the fireworks show and in the parades at Walt Disney World. Disney will switch out characters from time to time. Not unusual. It is unlikely an official Disney representative would put out a statement calling one of their most iconic and popular characters “problematic.” While I’m sure some do feel that way, it is unlikely Disney would publicly diss their own character like this. Disney spent a lot of money on the “Tinker Bell” films, in which she was removed from “Peter Pan” and given her own story, friends, and agency. She is not longer the same character from the original film.

The version of Tinker Bell that was removed from Walt Disney World was the Pixie Hollow film version, and her costume was different. The rumor started with an article in the New York Times about “hyperpartisanship” and reports that Disney’s “Stories Matter” team had labeled various characters and attractions as “problematic.” Some attractions have been changed since. Other outlets and YouTubers have picked up the story and then this quote appeared. I have not been able to find an actual, reputable source for the quote other than people sharing it saying it was from a “Disney Representative.”

Of course, this does not mean that someone did not say this, and Disney could have removed the character for being “problematic.” It doesn’t make sense that they would leave her as is for meet and greets in Disneyland and participation in events at Walt Disney World.

The quote indicates that they are removing her for a redesign. Previously, Disney changed Jessica Rabbit entirely in Disneyland for similar reasons. But they wouldn’t leave Tinker Bell as is in some locations and not in others.



(Jessica Rabbit before changes)



(Jessica Rabbit out of the trunk and now fully covered)

Why would they not change the costume for Tinker Bell if she was an issue?

My opinion is that this is likely not true.

What do you think? Comment and let us know.