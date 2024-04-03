‘Descendants: The Rise of Red’ Disney+ Teaser Introduces Red and The Release Date







Descendants fans finally have a release date for the latest film in the franchise. Disney has released a new teaser for ‘Descendants: The Rise of Red’ showcasing the titular character. This film will be years after the others, so most of the cast is new.

‘Descendants’ started in 2015 with the first film, and two more films, ‘Descendants 2’ and ‘Descendants 3’ followed in 2017 and 2019, respectively. Now, five years later a new film is finally releasing.

Here is the latest trailer:

The film will debut on July 12, 2024.

Kylie Cantrall will star as Red, the Queen of Heart’s daughter. She is the latest VK (Villains Kid) to attend Auradon Prep when Ursula’s daughter Uma (China Ann McClain) is now the principal.

The Queen of Hearts wants to stage a coup against Auradon, and Red must join forces with her roommate Chloe (Malia Baker), the daughter of Cinderella and King Charming, to go back in time and stop the queen from becoming evil in the first place.

Seven original songs will debut in the film, and the album will be released on the same day as the film.

Besides Cantrall, McClain, and Baker, other actors in the show will include Brady (Cinderella,) Paolo Montalban (King Charming,) Dara Reneé (Uliana,) Ruby Rose Turner (Bridget/ Young Queen of Hearts,) Joshua Cooley (Young Hook,) Morgan Dudley (young Cinderella,) Peder Kindell (Morgie,) Jeremy Swift (Principal Merlin,) Grace Narducci (Young Fairy Godmother,) Melanie Paxson (Fairy Godmother,) and Leonardo Nam (Maddox Hatter.)

