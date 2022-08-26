Demi Lovato Announces Project Exposing Disney Child Star “Brainwashing”

Former Disney actress and singer Demi Lovato made a major announcement recently when appearing on the Call Her Daddy Podcast. The singer said that she hoped to interview other past Disney stars such as Miley Cyrus, Selina Gomez, The Jonas Brothers and more and expose the draconian behavior she and many others received while working at the house of mouse.



Demi Lovato is perhaps best known for her work in the Camp Rock series of films from 2008 – 2012, the 2009 film Princess Protection Program and for playing the titular Sonny Munroe in the Disney Channel sitcom Sonny with a Chance.







The 30 year old actress made multiple allegations against the company during the podcast: Saying that she (as well as many of her co-stars) were subjected to harsh treatment and multiple strict riles and regulations.



“You can’t be seen at a party with a red cup in your hand because it looks like it could be alcohol. There was this website called Ocean Up that would take all scandalous things that were happening to Disney actors and put it on there, so we lived in fear of that website.“



“I didn’t have food and my hotel room like snacks in the minibar because they didn’t want me to eat the snacks. My security guard walked by my room and was made aware that they had barricaded me into my hotel room.“



“They put furniture outside of my door so that I couldn’t get out and sneak out and eat if I wanted to. It was that level of controlling when it came to my food, which just made my eating disorder worse.“



She also stated that she felt that she was practically taking care of her own family:



“At a certain point, I was paying for the roof over my whole family’s head, and my dad had quit his job to become my manager, so his income was coming from me. My mom was a stay at home mom, and there was just that pressure of ‘I’m paying for everything and like I need to keep going because if things start to disappear, so does the finances.’“



It’s no secret that many child stars at both Disney and Nickelodeon have had some rough experiences in life. Miley Cyrus, for example, after the Hannah Montana phase went the opposite was of her Disney image in her music career being more sexually suggestive and provocative. Even child stars from the old days like Bobby Driscoll had hard adult lives after their time of stardom.







Though these claims currently don’t have much backing them Demi says that she plans to talk to her old “Disney Circle” about their experiences. Perhaps this will be some kind of interview circle with all of them or perhaps a documentary. Either way she seems to want to spread awareness about how they felt they were treated:



“I think over the years, we’ve talked about it for sure, but I do have a project in the works where I want to talk to some of those people about their experiences.“



What do you think of her making this announcement? Do you think she’ll be able to get everyone together to make this project happen?



Source: Distractify



