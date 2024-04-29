Deadpool & Wolverine To Receive Reshoots Following “Leaks”







The next installment of the long lasting Marvel Cinematic Universe has a lot of pressure behind it. Not only is this the first time the X-Men series will be brought into the MCU after being at 20th Century Fox for two decades, but the previous year’s films were seen as either disappointments or outright failures.



With the film only a couple months away the film is reportedly getting some last minute reshoots to try and make sure all of the pieces fall into place. Marvel is under a lot of pressure to try and save the MCU from disaster and the third Deadpool film may be the one to save it.







Some fans believe the reshoots might incorporate more cameos than they were able to before. Whether that is true or not, we are already expected to have a bunch of Marvel cameos from across the multiverse.



Now, in addition to the reshoot reports, there have been whispers regarding the post-credit sequence at the end of the film, an MCU tradition. The Deadpool series typically poked fun at the concept, with the first film parodying Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and the second film being his time travel for fun.







Rumors surrounding the post credit sequence began too take off when insider @MyTimeToShineH on twitter said how epic the sequence would be with Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld responding with “He ain’t lying to you“. Another insider, Alex Perez, aka @AlexFromCC, was asked if he could answer, and he responded with the following:



“Here’s the deal… Scoopers know what’s being rumored about it. Trades know about it too. Everyone is just waiting to see who fires the first shot that teases or reveals it so they can talk about it. I’m not gonna do it. Some things are better left for the moviegoing experience.“



So we know that it will be big, and unless someone else spills the beans, we will have to wait and see what happens.



Are you excited for the film? Who do you want to see make a cameo? Let us know.



Source: ITM