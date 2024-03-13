‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Is Loaded With Kevin Feige Jokes







The actor who plays Dopinder, Wade Wilson’s trusty taxi driver, leaked some info about Deadpool & Wolverine. Apparently, the film will poke a lot of fun at the MCU’s executive producer, Kevin Feige.

Feige is no stranger to having his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe lampooned. He appeared as an AI pulling the strings behind She-Hulk’s show.

Karan Soni, who played Dopinder in Deadpool and its sequel, spoke with Collider. There, he expanded on the meta jokes the series is known for and how it was a little different this time around:

“It was just like, this one was so different for me because we didn’t get a script or anything. It was very secretive. And so we were just in this, I got the scene like the day before or whatever, and we walked into the sound stage, and he just appeared next to Hugh Jackman, and I was just like, I don’t know what’s happening. It was very crazy, but he was very sweet, very kind. He came up and said hi to all of us from the original movies and stuff, and he seemed excited himself by what was happening. And then Ryan is definitely like, you know, calling him out a lot at the moment. There’s a lot of Kevin jokes [in the movie]. You have to have a good sense of humor and he does. So that’s cool.“

A number of videos leaked from the set of Deadpool & Wolverine revealed several things, including return characters from Fox’s Marvel Universe. I won’t name cameos out of respect for those who don’t want the movie spoiled.

Sadly, one of the cameos we won’t be getting is the return of Vinnie Jones as Juggernaut. The actor said he didn’t want to return to the body suit. Too bad.

[Source: Collider]