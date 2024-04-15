‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Director Teases Taylor Swift as Dazzler?







Shawn Levy, the director of the long-awaited introduction of Fox’s mutants into the MCU, addressed rumors that music artist Taylor Swift would be making a cameo as Dazzler. It’s not as off the walls as it sounds since Swift did have a role in that terrible Cats movie. This would be a much more welcome guest appearance by far.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Levy responded to the Taylor Swift-related inquiry with a non-answer, sadly:

“I can’t even believe that you would dare ask me a question that you know I can’t answer. You know I can’t answer. All of America knows I can’t answer that. I will say, as I said earlier here at CinemaCon, the proliferation of rumors about who is and isn’t in this movie is fabulous. Because no one will ever know the truth until July 26th.”

Upon ET’s further prodding that Swift was Dazzler, Levy rebuked the claim, saying it was neither confirmed nor denied. So … there’s hope?

I don’t know. Taylor Swift’s IMDB does not yet list her in the cast. However, being an IMDB Pro member, I know adding and deleting people from movies is easy. There’s every possibility the rumors are true. We’ll have to wait a couple of months to see.

Swift fans (Swifties) could be a massive boon for Deadpool & Wolverine. While the two comic book characters are popular, Taylor Swift is arguably a bigger draw regarding name-value. But are the singer/songwriter’s fans the right audience for a meta-heavy, adult-oriented, ultra-violent superhero movie?

I’m sure they’ll love the popcorn buckets…

Dazzler is a character who didn’t get as much attention in adaptations of X-Men comics as other characters. In her less disco-centric uniform, she appeared in Pryde of the X-Men and eventually the Fox animated series during the 1990s. Since she was at one point in Mojo World with Longshot, it could be a way to revisit the tease of the alternate universe with got with the Shatterstar cameo in Deadpool 2.

[Source: Entertainment Tonight]