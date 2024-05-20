‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Advanced Tickets Are On Sale Now!







Advanced ticket sales for Deadpool & Wolverine have started! Multiple cinema chains across the US are taking orders, with some screenings starting early! The announcement even came with a new teaser for the much-anticipated team-up film!

The announcement was made today on X via Marvel Studios’ official account. Although it links to Fandango, advanced ticket sales are available through other sites.

Deadpool & Wolverine’s official release date is July 26, but certain theatres, such as Regal and AMC, will let audiences see the film a day earlier!

One of the earliest screenings I could find was at 12:45 AM on July 25. It’s an IMAX showing at an AMC theatre. Is the Deadpool sequel worth a midnight trip to the cinema?

Shawn Levy’s third Deadpool film teams X-Men alumni Hugh Jackman up with Ryan Reynold’s Merc with a Mouth for a story that will span across the multiverse. The FOX reality will collide with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and who knows what this will mean for the future of Xavier’s mutants on film.

Although a lot of people are excited about this crossover, I’m more interested to see how Disney pulls off the rumored popcorn buckets. Will they be tame, or will they be ‘for adults only?’

Oddly, we’ve not seen a slew of merchandise hit stores yet for this movie. It’s not unusual for Hasbro and Disney to flood shelves with spoiler-filled toys, books, and games long before a film hits the theatres.

Maybe Disney/Marvel have learned from past mistakes? This may lend some credence to the rumored cameos we’ve been hearing about over the past year. Maybe Taylor Swift will be Dazzler, and Wesley Snipes will return as Blade.

It could all be bunk and the reason we do not see many new action figures could be Hasbro’s tough financial times. I can’t imagine licensing Swift’s likeness for an action figure is inexpensive.

