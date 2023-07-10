Deadpool 3 Will Show Wolverine in His Blue and Yellow Suit







Comics fans may have something to get excited about. It seems Wolverine will be appearing in his iconic yellow and blue suit for the Deadpool 3 film.

Ryan Reynolds had given us all the reveal of him in his Deadpool costume and Hugh Jackman in the blue and yellow Wolverine costume.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as Deadpool and Wolverine in full classic costumes on the set of #Deadpool3! (via @VancityReynolds) pic.twitter.com/tdCcw68wWT — Marvel Multiverse (@MarvelMultive) July 10, 2023

For years X-Men’s Wolverine appeared in the bright-colored suit, since his first appearance in The Incredible Hulk comic back in 1974 in issues #180 and 181. In the 1980’s his suit was changed to an orange and brown version, but it was returned to the blue and yellow in the 1990s.

When the X-Men films started releasing from 2000 on, the character was placed in a black costume to match the other characters, they even had the character mocking his own costume in “Logan.” Then in 2018, with ‘The Return of Wolverine’ comic, Logan was once again placed in his blue and yellow suit.

Over the years, the iconic suit was seen in comics, toys, and cartoon shows.

He will once again wear the comic costume in the upcoming Disney+ show ‘X-Men ’97.’ So it’s likely an easy sell to Disney for the multiverse and brand synergy.

Well, it was a good move.

When fans saw the costumes for the ‘X-Men ’97’ show, they were excited, and now they are once again happy seeing Wolverine in his classic colors.

However, the long sleeves are a bit weird.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as Deadpool and Wolverine in full classic costumes on the set of #Deadpool3! (via @VancityReynolds) pic.twitter.com/tdCcw68wWT — Marvel Multiverse (@MarvelMultive) July 10, 2023

Finally seeing the yellow suit on hugh Jackman @corycpayne pic.twitter.com/rXyuJeNIPn — Kory Korsakoff (@KorsakoffK) July 10, 2023

Straight out of comics and tv shows pic.twitter.com/VPUpdGYbYA — vaibhav (@Vibs_5) July 10, 2023

It only took two decades and @VancityReynolds to happen – Hugh Jackman in the proper yellow Wolverine outfit. I remember having *multiple* chats with @RealHughJackman as far back as the set of The Wolverine. F**ck yes pic.twitter.com/7C3EgSdOWk — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) July 10, 2023

Yeah, people are excited!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!