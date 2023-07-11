Deadpool 3 To Heavily Reference Fox-Era Marvel







The upcoming Marvel film Deadpool 3 is already attracting big buzz with the recent reveal of Wolverine (Played by: Hugh Jackman) finally wearing the iconic comic book yellow and blue costume. While it (currently) lacks the helmet it is still a welcomed surprise as it is definitely something fans have wanted since 2000.







During the shoot, where both Deadpool and Wolverine seem to be having an action scene (presumably a fight between the two), a large 20th Century Fox logo could be seen as part of the scenery. But instead of standing proud with lights shining at it, the structure was all crumbled and looked half destroyed like an ancient monument from a lot city.

The 20th Century Fox logo has been spotted on the set of ‘DEADPOOL 3’ 🎬 pic.twitter.com/m39mR5iHsu — Deadpool Updates (@DeadpoolUpdate) July 11, 2023

This is most likely a reference to how the studio merged with Disney and morphed into 20th Century Studios with all of their intellectual properties (including X-Men) to become part of the House of mouse.







Aside from Deadpool and Wolverine appearing it has recently been confirmed that actress Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Electra from the Ben Affleck Daredevil series, Not to mention rumors of Affleck himself returning as his version of Matt Murdock.



We have also had numerous rumors about actors, from Halle Berry returning as Storm to Channing Tatum appearing as Gambit to multiple original X-Men cast members making appearances. Sounds like an X-Men reunion.







If many of these cameo appearances are indeed true then Deadpool 3 is perhaps more than a sendoff to the X-Men series, but to all of the Fox-era Marvel film. This means we may even see appearances from The Fantastic Four. Chris Evans has joked about playing The Human Torch again in the past. Perhaps this might be the ideal opportunity.







Seeing all of these characters possibly come together is somewhat of a realization of the scrapped Fox-Marvel Cinematic Universe, which would have seen all of the then Fox-owned Marvel properties cross over. This idea was conceived years before the MCU brought it to reality.



What do you think of Deadpool 3 heavily referencing Fox-era Marvel? Will it be a celebration of all of those movies? Or is it all one big gag?