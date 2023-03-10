DCL’s Lighthouse Point Welcomes Guests Next Summer







Exciting news for fans of Disney Cruise Line! Disney Cruise Line’s newest private island, Lighthouse Point, on the Bahamian island of Eleuthera, will welcomes its first guests in Summer of 2024.

Disney Parks Blog announced a lot of new information about the cruise line’s newest private island. Throughout the island Bahamian culture and lively colors will be prominent and produced by local artists. Folklore characters of the Bahamas and the pageantry of classic Junkanoo parades will be represented.

Disney Cruise Line prides itself on sustainability. 90 percent of the island’s electricity comes from solar strategically placed around the island. Elevated walkways for guests will allow for the protection of the natural landscape. Additionally, the pier was built to where no dredging had to be completed to sustain it.

Disney Cruise Line adds that visiting Lighthouse Point will immerse guests in the flora and fauna of the island and notice the efforts made for the conservation of the wildlife.

Like Castaway Cay, Lighthouse Point will offer something for guests of all ages including an expansive family beach that features the beautiful blue water of the Bahamas. Disney characters and Bahamian storytelling will be featured on the island for guests’ entertainment. An adults only beach also awaits guests with six private cabanas available to rent for the day. A 3-12 year old kids play area where Disney Cruise Line cast members monitor children as they play. The play area includes a “The Little Mermaid” splash pad.

Tucked away on another beautiful beach, away from the family beach, are twenty private family cabanas. Additionally, there are four double cabanas that are for larger parties and offer massages.

Recreational activities such as hiking, biking, water sports, and water equipment rentals will be available on the island. Complimentary beach towels, chairs, umbrellas, and lunch are also available will docked at Lighthouse Point. Tram transportation will also be available to guests.

Lighthouse Point will be available starting Summer 2024 on select itineraries. Keep an eye out on Disney Parks Blog for more information.

Are you excited for Lighthouse Point? Let us know in the comments!