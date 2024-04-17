Darth Vader’s Inquisitors are Getting a Solo ‘Star Wars’ Marvel Comic







I know this week hasn’t been great for Star Wars, but if you want some good news after the Outlaws decable, here it is! Marvel Comics will run a miniseries called Star Wars: Outlaws, focusing on Darth Vader’s Jedi hunters.

The official Star Wars X account made the announcement this week, complete with some sweet-looking art. Well, it’s cool looking if you forget the silly way the Inquisitors used those double-bladed lightsabers in Rebels.

Get a first look at Marvel’s upcoming Star Wars: Inquisitors, which sees the Empire’s Jedi hunters close in on a new target. https://t.co/bgntcgyrVk pic.twitter.com/fUg4IjMCWs — Star Wars (@starwars) April 16, 2024

The series will focus on the Inquisitors’ hunt for Tensu Run. The surviving Jedi is attempting to rebuild the Order, but he’s leaving an easy trail for Vader to follow.

While the Inquisitors have been a mixed bag in other Star Wars media (Jedi Survivor, Obi-Wan, Rebels), this comic may be the suitable medium for Darth Vader’s sinister task force. Even if you’re not a fan of the idea of the Empire using converted Jedi, considering we know their ultimate fate, at least the aesthetics look cool.

Rodney Barnes, the writer accompanying Ramon Rosanas’ art, had the following to say about this solo outing of the Inquisitors:

“I love this time period of Star Wars lore because it’s the one I grew up on — when Darth Vader and the Empire were imposing their will on the entire galaxy. Plus, I got to create an all-new legendary Jedi with Tensu Run! Truly the best of times!“

OK, I’ll give it a try. However, the first panel I see where the Inquisitors are using their lightsabers to fly around; I’m out!

The Star Wars: Inquisitors miniseries will debut in comic book stars on July 3. Variant covers will be floating around with art by Walt Simonson and Alex Maleev.

What do you think of the Inquisitors and the lore they bring to Star Wars canon? Let us know!

