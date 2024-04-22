Darth Revan Returns Thanks to Hot Toys! Star Wars: KotoR Lives!







While the state of the Star Wars: Knight of the Old Republic remake may be questionable, what we know for sure is that Hot Toys is blowing it out of the water with this Darth Revan premium action figure!

The Sith Lord, who found him/herself with a bad case of forgetfulness, is represented here in copper-tinted glory! In typical Hot Toys fashion, the 12″ figure is loaded with fine detail, excellent soft goods, and a pair of LED lightsabers. Sadly, you’re stuck with only red and purple.

Darth Revan will be available in three editions, two of which (Collector’s Edition Sith and Jedi) come with a commemorative coin. The Exclusive and Collector Edition of Revan are now available to pre-order through Sideshow. Interestingly, no matter which one you pick, they’re priced at $270.

Revan isn’t as accessory-heavy as other Star Wars collectibles from Hot Toys. You’ll get the standard assortment of interchangeable parts, but don’t expect an alternate portrait or other customizable accessories to match your in-game avatar:

– Six (6) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:

– One (1) pair of relaxed hands

– One (1) pair of lightsaber holding hands

– One (1) pair of force-using hands

Costume:

– One (1) Darth Revan armors with black under shirt and hood (embedded with bendable wire)

– One (1) black cape (embedded with bendable wire)

– One (1) black scarf

– One (1) pair of metallic copper arm bands

– One (1) black pleated hakama with red sash

– One (1) black belt with silver ring

– One (1) pair of black pants

– One (1) pair of metallic grey-copper boots

Weapons:

– One (1) LED-lighted purple lightsaber (USB power operated)

– One (1) purple-colored lightsaber blade in motion (attachable to the hilt)

– One (1) LED-lighted red lightsaber (USB power operated)

– One (1) red-colored lightsaber blade in motion (attachable to the hilt)

– Two (2) lightsaber hilts

Accessory:

– A themed figure stand with character’s nameplate and Star Wars logo

Exclusive Bonus Accessory for Special Edition:

– One (1) Darth Revan commemorative coin

[Source: Hot Toys]

[Source: Sideshow]