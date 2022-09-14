I have some good news! The Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle projection show is returning to Universal Orlando’s Islands of Adventure park!

The show will run on select nights from September 16- October 31 at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in the Hogsmeade area of Islands of Adventure. The Death Eaters will return as well. These character actors wonder around the streets of the Hogsmeade area.

The official description of the event reads:

“As darkness falls, an ominous presence will fill the land as the Dark Arts begin to take over the streets of Hogsmeade and cloak the stone walls of Hogwarts castle. Guests will come face-to-face with Death Eaters – devoted followers of Lord Voldemort known for their allegiance and practice of the Dark Arts – as they appear and eerily roam and lurk throughout Hogsmeade. Then, guests will watch as “Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle” unleashes the unspeakable creatures and sinister villains of the Wizarding World – including Dementors, Mountain Trolls and even a visage of Lord Voldemort – on Hogwarts castle until a Patronus – the result of a powerful defense charm of concentrated happiness and hope – is produced.”

It’s a beautiful nighttime offering to see. Highly detailed and very impressive!

Here are some images:

The ThemeParkGroupie has this amazing video of the event:

This video from Behind the Thrills give us a look at the Death Eaters on the streets of Hogsmeade!

There will also be some new Dark Arts merchandise that will feature the Dark Mark including: hats, t-shirts, laynards, and mugs. You can even buy a Death Eater mask.

If you are a ‘Harry Potter’ fan you are definitely going to want to check these out!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!