‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Series Takes Place During The Blip?







Fans were ecstatic when actor Charlie Cox returned as Matt Murdock aka Daredevil. The actor had played the character in multiple seasons of the Netflix Defenders Universe alongside other series like Luke Cage, Iron Fist, Jessica Jones and Punisher. He first reappeared in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home in a small cameo but fully returned 2022’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series.







With him now back as Daredevil fans have been anticipating the upcoming Disney+ original series entitled Daredevil: Born Again in 2024. Both Vincent D’Onofiro’s Kingpin and Jon Bernthal’s Punisher have also been confirmed to return. But to the disappointment of many is has been confirmed that this series will take place in an alternate timeline.







Very few details have been given about the timeframe and story in which the show takes place. Many assumed it would be around the same time as the She-Hulk series. But now it appears the show may actually take place during the five year blip between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.



A behind-the-scenes photo shared on Twitter via @DDevilUpdates shows a poster in the background with the date of March 15th, 2020. The blip canonically lasted from 2018 – 2023.

📸 | Set photo from ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’.



The Church bulletin board states March 15, 2020 – a potential hint at the show taking place during the Blip? 👀 pic.twitter.com/vTmXSJ1EBu — Daredevil Updates (@DDevilUpdates) March 21, 2023

Granted it could be an old sign that someone forgot to take down. But if this is true it would be an interesting idea to show events that happened between Infinity War and Endgame.



However, some fans are concerned that the series won’t be of the same caliber as the original series as the show will be more PG-13 as opposed to the TV-MA the Netflix series went with.



Also, fans are saddened that certain characters may also not return as Karen and Foggy appear to be absent. Though they may just be gone due to the blip.



What do you think of a Daredevil series set during the blip? Let us know your thoughts.



Sources: CBR, CBM