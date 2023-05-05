Danny Elfman Creating Music for Universal Classic Monsters Area at Epic Universe?







Universal’s Epic Universe will open in 2025 in Orlando, FL. Based on a quote from Danny Elfman, the highly rumored Universal Classic Monsters area at Epic Universe could feature Elfman’s music.

In an article published by Deadline, Danny Elfman recently talked about his current projects. This article references the proposed “Beetlejuice” sequel, the “Wednesday” Netflix show, and other music Elfman was working on.

Danny Elfman, composer, singer, and songwriter, rose to fame as a part of Oingo Boingo. However, Elfman has worked with directors like Tim Burton and Sam Raimi. He contributed music for movies like “Edward Scissorhands,” “Batman,” “Spiderman,” and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” Theme park fans might also know he wrote all the music for “Men in Black.”

This highly respected music creator spoke excitedly about returning to the world of “Beetlejuice,” a film on which he partnered with Tim Burton. Elfman said, “I love being a fly on the wall when he’s shooting. I’ll be doing that in a couple of months, as you may know, on another Tim Burton project,” said Elfman during the taping for an upcoming episode of Deadline’s The Process, alluding to the sequel. “That is very exciting, to return to that world.”

Danny Elfman Current Projects

During the discussion, Elfman spoke about some of his other current projects. Elfman also shared that he’s splitting his time between creating different kinds of music — classical, rock and roll and “monster music” for a theme park in Orlando. He also said, “How to keep yourself fresh is really always the trick for anybody with a long career,”

Though we might be reading too much into that comment, we know that Universal’s Epic Universe is rumored to have a “Classic Monsters” area. With Epic Universe opening in 2025, the timeline looks appropriate for Elfman to be working on music for that upcoming theme park.

Universal Classic Monsters

Universal Orlando’s theme parks play many styles of music. Could Elfman be working on music for a “Monsters” themed attraction, a show, a dining location, or just a soundtrack for the proposed theme park land?

Also, Elfman could be working on music for Halloween Horror Nights. This appears less likely. Still, Halloween Horror Nights events feature the Universal Classic Monsters yearly.

Whatever monster music he creates, the idea of such a talented and skilled person designing music for Universal Orlando bodes well for the future. We will all have to wait to see and hear the final product. With all his projects, the possibilities look endless.

What monster music project do you think Elfman is working on? Let us know in the comment below.