Dance Your Cares Away! Fraggle Action Figures Are On The Way!

Jim Henson’s Fraggle Rock got a reboot last year, introducing a whole new generation of kids to the underground-dwelling creatures who love to sing and dance their cares away. With that resurgence comes a predictable trend. Like anything associated with a retro property, the Fraggles are getting their own line of collectible action figures.

This initial wave of Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock figures is comprised of two doozers and three Fraggles: Cotterpin Doozer, Architect Doozer, Red, Gobo, and Uncle Traveling Matt. The Fraggles will have 14 points of articulation, while the Doozers are limited to 7. Each character varies in height; some are 3″ tall, and others are 5″. Each figure is priced at $39.99 and should arrive during the 2nd quarter of this year. The Fraggles and Doozers can be pre-ordered via the Big Bad Toy Store.

Boss Fight Studios created the figures. This company also makes toys based on several classic IPs such as King Features, Strawberry Shortcake, and Sam & Max.

The 3″ tall Doozers are not accessory-heavy, but you get two in one box. Cotterpin and Architect come with the following:

Building plans

Sticky goop dispenser

Red comes with precisely what you’d expect:

Alternate head

Alternate hands

Inspector hat

Magnifying glass

Whistle

Maracas

Uncle Traveling Matt comes with the following exploration gear:

Explorer’s helmet

Backpack

Notepad

Pencil

“Orb of understanding”

Skateboard

Walking stick

Alternate head

Alternate hands

Gobo has the following included:

Alternate head

Alternate hands

Postcard

Radish snack

Lantern

Guitar

Sadly, Boss Fight Studios is not good at updating its website. We only came about finding these Fraggles by accident while browsing the Big Bad Toy Store. In fact, this is how we came upon the Flange Doozer figure back in September. We’ll keep an eye out for the rest of the Fraggle crew.

[Source: Big Bad Toy Store]