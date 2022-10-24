Damon Lindelof Developing ‘Star Wars’ Film But Nothing Has Been Greenlit Yet

Is seems that Damon Lindelof, another Co-Creator of “Lost,” might get a shot at a ‘Star Wars’ film. His ‘Lost’ partner J.J. Abrams has already created two movies for Disney’s ‘Star Wars’ universe and now it might be Lindelof’s turn.

Variety is reporting that Lindelof, who was the executive producer and writer on the ‘Watchman’ series, is developing a new ‘Star Wars’ project for Lucasfilm with Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy from ‘Ms. Marvel” lined up to direct.

Lindelof would also co-write the film with a yet to be announced writing partner. Prior to this project Damon has produced the 2009 ‘Star Trek’ film as well as produced and co-wrote the 2013 ‘Star Trek Into Darkness’ film. He also helped write the ‘Alien’ prequel film ‘Prometheus.’

Of course nothing has been formalized yet and it’s an interesting development given that Disney has been focused more on Disney+ shows when it comes to the ‘Star Wars’ franchise. The films that were announced have not come to fruition yet. Patty Jenkin’s ‘Rogue Squadron’ was announced with fanfare and excitement, but has since been removed from the film release schedule.

Other announced films from Kevin Feige and Taika Waititi have been kept under wraps with little more information given. Rian Johnson’s announced trilogy has become a single film, IF it is still in development as only Johnson seems to claim.

No ‘Star Wars’ films even appear in the upcoming theatrical release schedule except for an “unnamed” film scheduled for December, 2025. There hasn’t been a theatrical ‘Star Wars’ release since ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ in 2019. Since Jenkin’s film has been removed from it’s December, 2023 date, nothing else has been added. This could be where Damon Lindelof would fit in. Disney might need a ‘Star Wars’ film before 2025 or it could be the film that would fill the 2025 slot.

