Damon Lindelof Claims He was “Asked To Leave Star Wars”







A little over a year ago, it was rumored that Damon Lindelof was being brought into ‘Star Wars’ to create ‘Episode X’ for the franchise, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy would be the director. Then at Star Wars Celebration in London, it was announced that Obaid-Chinoy would be directing one of the new “trilogy” of films coming to a galaxy far, far away. His latest film was to star Rey as an older Jedi training the next generation of Jedi.

According to rumors last fall, Lindelof was developing a film with Obaid-Chinoy, featuring Rey as an older Jedi training the next generation.

Then ‘Star Wars Celebration’ happened, and Lindelof was absent, but a similar-sounding story with the original director was announced. Some speculated that perhaps he was not brought into ‘Star Wars’ after all.

Now Damon has told Esquire that he had, in fact, officially joined the franchise but was asked to leave.

“I was in more than talks to join the Star Wars universe. I joined the Star Wars universe and was asked to leave.”

He had also recently told Variety that his “true labor of love” script was still happening but not with him.

Given the rumors from last fall and the announcements last month, it sounds like Lucasfilm removed him but is moving forward with at least part of his idea.

Is Kathleen Kennedy going to try and tell everyone that Lindelof was never hired like she tried to backpedal with Kevin Feige?

One thing is for sure, ‘Star Wars’ has a long line of creatives that were ousted from projects over “creative differences“ or changes.

Including Michael Arndt, Gary Whitta, Gareth Edwards, Phil Lord and Chris Miller, Colin Trevorrow, Josh Trank, James Mangold, Stephen Daldry, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, Stephen Schiff, J.D. Dillard and Matt Owens, Stuart Beattie, Hossein Amini, Kevin Feige and Michael Waldron, possibly Patty Jenkins and now Lindelof.

I used to hear an expression regarding a string of related events that says, “Who is the common denominator?” In this case, it seems to be Kathleen Kennedy.

Can’t wait to see what movie or which creative gets canceled next.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!