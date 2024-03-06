Dakota Johnson “Unlikely” To Appear As Madame Web Again







Leading up to the premiere of SONY’s latest Spider-Man adjacent film, Madame Web, the lead actress, Dakota Johnson, has been on what can only be described as an anti-marketing campaign. In January, she took part in a rather cringe-worthy promotional video that was clearly her reading off of a script saying that people would want to see the movie twice.



Not long after that video, it was reported that she left her talent agency following the film’s first trailer. She was rumored to have believed she was signing up for an MCU role but became attached to this instead. Around the time of the film’s release, she revealed that she hadn’t even seen the film, saying that she might watch it “someday.”







Now, following the film’s abysmal box office performance both domestically and internationally and the mostly negative reviews from both critics and audiences, the actress has gone full scorched earth in a recent interview with Bustle.



She explained: “Unfortunately, I’m not surprised that this has gone down the way it has. It’s so hard to get movies made, and in these big movies that get made, and it’s even starting to happen with the little ones, which is what’s really freaking me out, decisions are being made by committees, and art does not do well when it’s made by committee.“



“Films are made by a filmmaker and a team of artists around them. You cannot make art based on numbers and algorithms. My feeling has been for a long time that audiences are extremely smart, and executives have started to believe that they’re not. Audiences will always be able to sniff out b******t. Even if films start to be made with A.I. humans aren’t going to f*****g want to see those.“

She then went on to say something that seems to indicate that she is done with both the character and the franchise:



“It was definitely an experience for me to make that movie. I had never done anything like it before. I probably will never do anything like it again because I don’t make sense in that world. And I know that now.“







With its poor performance at the box office, the future of the SONY Spider-Verse is uncertain. While Venom 3 and Kraven the Hunter are too far along to cancel, we most likely will not see a Madame Web 2, especially if the lead actress has no interest in returning.



What do you think? Should Dakota Johnson stay on as the powerful heroine? Or should she walk away?



