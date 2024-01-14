Dakota Johnson Believes People will Love ‘Madame Web’ so Much They’ll See it Twice!







If there was one bright spot in the later years of the MCU, it was Sony’s handling of the Spider-Man franchise. Well, for the most part. However, there’s some concern that the Dakota Johnson-led Madame Web may derail it.

Months ago, we saw the weirdly CW-esque trailer for the upcoming prequel film. Now, the film’s star is cheerleading the movie in a very odd way.

Thanks to One Take News, we got to see Dakota Johnson claiming that people who see Madame Web will love it so much that they’ll see it twice. Is … is she doing this under duress?

A new promo video for ‘MADAME WEB’ has been released. pic.twitter.com/lcgx4OkMjd — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) January 11, 2024

OK, in reality, this is only a poorly delivered PR piece. I’m guessing it is supposed to come off as seductive, but after hearing her line delivery in the trailer, it’s not moving my needle.

Recently, various X accounts showed off some photos of the Spider-Women in their full costumes. It was unintentionally hilarious. Peter Parker covers his entire face, but Julia Carpenter, Mattie Franklin, and Anya Corazón? They couldn’t be bothered. I guess that whole secret identity thing is an afterthought.

New international poster for ‘MADAME WEB’. pic.twitter.com/eHWaKH2zBu — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 10, 2024

Meanwhile, Johnson’s spider-suit is probably the best of the bunch:

HD look at the Madame Web suit pic.twitter.com/X7K2D1GV1M — Spider-Man News (@SpiderMan_Newz) January 10, 2024

It’s no secret why the Spider-Women aren’t covered up. Part of the allure, no matter how much certain groups want to deny it, is the attractiveness of the actresses. I’m still unsure what the tactical advantage of having your long hair exposed in a fight, though.

Madam Web will swing into theatres on St. Valentine’s Day this year. Typically, January and February are dumping grounds for films that wouldn’t stand a chance against bigger competition. But, hey! At least you have something to take your date to on February 14th!

What do you think of this younger version of Madame Web? Let us know below.

