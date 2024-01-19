Daisy Ridley’s Salary For New Star Wars Movie Possibly Leaked







While the previously announced ‘Star Wars’ film starring Daisy Ridley has seemingly been stalled, we do have a rumor about how much the actress could be get paid to revisit her Rey character.

According to Jeff Sneider’s The InSneider site, Ridley has reportedly been offered $12.5 million to return for the Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy directed ‘Star Wars’ sequel.

This would make Ridley the second highest-paid Star Wars actor, after Harrison Ford’s $10-$20 million payday to reprise the role of Han Solo in “The Force Awakens.”

Even Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, only got $5-$10 million for his portrayal in “The Last Jedi.”

I’m sorry, but Daisy Ridley’s Rey does not deserve more money than Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker.

Given the divisiveness over the Disney sequel trilogy and the declining box office of each of the films, I would think Disney would try to be more reserved in their spending.

If this film even gets made, given how many ‘Star Wars’ films have been announced but never actually produced.

It’s their money.

