Daisy Ridley Says That The Solo Rey Movie Still Has No Script







The world of Star Wars has been absent from the cinema for nearly five years after the mixed reception of 2019 The Rise of Skywalker, the film meant to cap off the now infamous Disney sequel trilogy of Star Wars films. The declining box office returns from film to film, as well as the box office bombing of 2018’s Solo, has led to the franchise being relegated to Disney+ shows.



In 2023, it was announced that Lucasfilm would be developing at least three new Star Wars films for theatrical release. One of them would follow the events of the sequels, with actress Daisy Ridley returning as Rey Palpetine. The film will supposedly follow her establishing another Jedi order and possibly be the start of a new trilogy. Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy herself said that the films were far along in development.







However, since then, the film has suffered multiple production snags. The original rumored writer, Damon Lindeloff, was apparently let go from the project. Earlier this year, there was controversy surrounding the film’s director, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and her comments on enjoying making men uncomfortable. But the biggest blow was when the film was delayed to make way for a Mandalorian & Grogu film.



Now we have some comments from Daisy Ridley herself regarding the new film, which doesn’t paint a pretty picture. When promoting her new film Young Woman and the Sea to The Hollywood Reporter, Ridley commented on the status of the project, saying:



“I have not read actual words on actual paper, but a script is soon coming.“



These comments contradict those made by Kathleen Kennedy. Despite the films apparently being far along in development, why doesn’t the Rey movie have an actual shooting script yet?







This does not bode well for the film’s future, as it sounds like the standard modern Lucasfilm creative process, where a revolving door of creatives with no consistent vision ends up making a film or show that the fans do not care for.



Only time will tell when the project will begin filming, that is, if the film doesn’t get canceled first.



What do you think? Will the Rey movie ever be made? Would you even be interested in a solo Rey movie? Let us know your thoughts.



